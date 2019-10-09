France's Macron met spokeswoman of Kurdish-led Syria SDF forces

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of 'Le Maillon' theater in Strasbourg, France, October 1, 2019. Patrick Seeger/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron met on Tuesday with Jihane Ahmed, the spokeswoman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to express France’s solidarity with them in their fight against Islamic State in the region, said Macron’s office.

The meeting was also an opportunity to reiterate that France remains “very worried” about the prospect of a Turkish military operation in Syria, added Macron’s office on Wednesday.

Turkey says it is ready to advance into northeast Syria now that the United States has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria frontier in an abrupt policy shift by U.S. President Donald Trump widely criticized in Washington as a betrayal of America’s allies, the Kurds.