Turkish minister says France's Macron wants to divide Syria

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim in Baghdad, Iraq April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of wanting to divide Syria, after France criticized Ankara’s military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

World powers, including Turkey’s Western allies, fear its incursion into northeast Syria runs the risk of Islamic State prisoners escaping from camps amid the chaos.

Cavusoglu made the comments at an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.