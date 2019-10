German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrives the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October, 23, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s defense minister has told lawmakers she wants to get the U.N. Security Council to approve a safe zone in northern Syria, a source said on Wednesday.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO partners had signaled readiness to discuss her proposal, which was made public on Monday, two sources said.