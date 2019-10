FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

RIGA (Reuters) - Germany expects all NATO partners to contribute to stabilizing a region, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Friday when asked about Turkey’s military operations in Syria.

Turkey on Wednesday began an offensive in northeastern Syria against Kurdish militias, killing dozens and forcing many thousands of people to flee.