October 14, 2019

Germany sees no legal justification for Turkish action against Kurds: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not see a legal justification for Turkey’s operation against Kurds in North Syria, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“As things stand, we cannot see how the current situation in Syria could legitimate a military intervention directed against Kurdish groups,” the spokesman told a regular news conference in Berlin.

A spokesman for Germany’s chancellery said that although Berlin recognized that Turkey has legitimate security interests, it could not see how a military intervention could help stabilize the region.

