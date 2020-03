Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, February 29, 2020. Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek soldiers had killed two migrants and severely wounded a third.

More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey’s land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.