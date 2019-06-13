Turkey says full ceasefire not established in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (Reuters) - It is not possible to say that a full ceasefire is established in Syria’s Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, after Turkey’s observation point was shelled from Syrian government forces.

Speaking in a news conference with his French counterpart, Cavusoglu also said Turkey will do what is necessary if attacks continue and that it expects Russia to put pressure on the Syrian government as a guarantor country.