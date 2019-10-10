Islamic State will not have presence in northeast Syria: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2019. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he guaranteed that Islamic State jihadists will not have a presence in northeast Syria after Turkey completes its offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region.

In a speech to officials from his AK Party, Erdogan said Islamic States prisoners who need to be kept captive will be held in prison and those accepted by their own countries will be returned home.