October 15, 2019 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Johnson and NATO's Stoltenberg: Turkish operation in Syria must end

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits down with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 15, 2019. Bradley Page/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria needed to end, a spokeswoman for Johnson’s office said.

“The Prime Minister and Secretary General both expressed their deep concern at the situation in northern Syria,” the spokeswoman said in a statement after the pair met in London on Tuesday.

“Both leaders stressed the value of Turkey as a NATO ally and recognized the role they have played in supporting refugees from the Syrian conflict,” she added. “But they were clear that the current Turkish operation needed to end.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

