Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2019. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish forces who launched in incursion into northeast Syria have killed more than 100 militants, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

“The operation is currently continuing with the involvement of all our units... 109 terrorists have been killed so far,” Erdogan said in a speech to members of his AK Party in Ankara.