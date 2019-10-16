World News
October 16, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Syrian Observatory: Russian forces cross Euphrates, reach area outside Kobani in northern Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian forces have crossed the Euphrates river in northern Syria and reached areas outside the city of Kobani, pushing eastward with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory said on Wednesday.

The troop movement comes days after the SDF cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the border following a Turkish invasion of northeast Syria last week.

The SDF could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Eric Knecht and Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra

