February 28, 2020 / 12:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan to speak to leaders of U.S., Germany, France, Britain: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves after the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2019, REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak with leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain, following an air strike that killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria’s Idlib region, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun was also quoted by broadcaster NTV as saying Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed during a phone call to meet face to face as soon as possible.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

