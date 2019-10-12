Asked about Trump mediation with Kurds, Turkey says won't talk to terrorists: Deutsche Welle

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed on Saturday an offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to mediate between Ankara and Kurdish YPG forces to halt Turkey’s incursion in Syria, according to the transcript of an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

“We don’t mediate, negotiate with terrorists. The only thing to be done is for these terrorists to lay down arms,” Cavusoglu said. “We tried the political solution in Turkey in the past and we saw what happened.”