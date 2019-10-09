Turkey says it informed Damascus of its Syria offensive

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey sent a diplomatic note to Syria’s consulate in Istanbul to inform Damascus about its cross-border operation into northeast Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday shortly after Ankara launched the offensive.

Speaking to reporters in Algeria, Cavusoglu said Turkey’s operation was based on its rights related to international law and added that Ankara had informed all the necessary actors, including the United Nations and NATO.