World News
August 8, 2019 / 8:03 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Syrian government: U.S.-Turkish deal is an attack on Syria

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government said on Thursday that an agreement between Turkey and the United States over northeastern Syria represented a “blatant attack” on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation”.

The agreement setting up a joint operation center to manage a strip of territory at the Turkish border showed “American-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria”, state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source as saying.

The U.S.-Turkish “aggression” represented “a dangerous escalation and a threat to peace and stability in the area”.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below