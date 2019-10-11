Eight killed in Turkish border town in YPG attack: governor's office

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and 35 wounded when the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia launched a mortar and rocket attack on Turkey’s Syrian border town of Nusaybin, the governor’s office in the southeastern province of Mardin said on Friday.

The wounded were taken to hospitals in the region, the governor’s office said. Turkey on Friday stepped up its air and artillery strikes on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, focusing mainly on an area further west along the border region.