Joint peace efforts damaged by attack on Turkish army in Syria - Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The attack on Turkish military personnel in Syria damages joint peace efforts in the region, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday.

Erdogan also told Putin that Turkey will use its self-defense rights in case of a similar attack, the Turkish presidency said.

Turkey’s military hit dozens of Syrian government targets on Monday after eight Turkish military personnel were killed by shelling in Idlib in northwest Syria in an attack by Russian-backed Syrian government forces.