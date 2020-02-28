U.S. reviewing options to assist Turkey after attack in Syria: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on “Trump administration policies on Iran, Iraq and use of force.” on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing options to assist Turkey after an attack by Russian-backed Syrian government forces killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria’s Idlib province, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“The United States is engaging with our Turkish Allies and reviewing options to assist Turkey against this aggression as we seek to prevent further Assad regime and Russian brutality and alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Idlib,” Pompeo said in a statement.