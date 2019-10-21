Russia says militants in 12 Syrian prisons left unguarded due to Turkish incursion: Ifax

FILE PHOTO - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu looks on after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Twelve Syrian prisons holding foreign militants as well as eight refugee camps have been left unguarded as a result of Turkey’s operation in northern Syria, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defense minister as saying on Monday.

Speaking in China, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there was a risk that the militants could escape and try to leave the region in order to return to their home countries.