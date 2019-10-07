Initial U.S. pullback in Syria limited to safe zone near Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. pullback of troops in Syria will initially be limited in scope to a patch of Syrian territory near the Turkish border where both countries had been working to establish a special security area, a U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the pullback from the zone would not involve many forces — perhaps just dozens. The official did not say whether the troops would leave the country or reposition elsewhere in Syria, where the United States has around 1,000 forces.