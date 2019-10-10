Turkey-backed Syrian rebels heading to fight Kurdish SDF in northeast border area: rebel spox

Smoke rises from Tel Arkam village in Ras al Ain countryside, Syria October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

AMMAN (Reuters) - Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters are heading to battle fronts in northeastern Syria in support of Turkish troops who have crossed the countries’ border, a spokesman for the rebels said on Thursday

Kurdish-led SDF forces are dug in the area, Major Youssef Hamoud said.

The fighters of the Syrian opposition National Army are moving toward the two main towns in the area, Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain, he said.

Hamoud denied SDF reports that clashes were raging between the Turkish army and SDF forces on the outskirts of Tel Abyad.