Turkey says agreed with Russia on details of Idlib ceasefire: Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials have agreed on the details of a ceasefire in northwest Syria’s Idlib region and joint patrols along the key M4 highway will begin on Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying on Friday.

State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying there were signs that migration in the region had stopped and returns had begun. He said Turkey and Russia will establish joint coordination centers to monitor implementation of the agreement after the conclusion of talks with Russian officials in Ankara.