World News
October 22, 2019 / 5:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey, Russia reached deal for 'terror-free safe zone': Turkish official

1 Min Read

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters sit at a back of a truck near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey reached an “excellent” agreement with Russia to establish a “terror-free safe zone” in northern Syria, a senior Turkish official said on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

“We had a very productive meeting with our Russian counterparts today,” the official said. “We reached an excellent agreement. We agreed to establish a terror-free safe zone.”

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below