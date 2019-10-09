Putin urges Turkey's Erdogan not to harm Syria peace process: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan by phone on Wednesday to avoid any steps in Syria that could damage its peace process, the Kremlin said, as Turkey prepared to launch an operation in northeastern Syria.

The Kremlin said that both Putin and Erdogan agreed in the phone call that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, the Kremlin said.