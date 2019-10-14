Russian lawmaker says risk of open Turkish-Syrian conflict is low: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday that Turkey did not plan to seize Syrian territory by force and that there was therefore not a serious risk of an open Turkish-Syrian conflict, the RIA news agency reported.

The lawmaker, Konstantin Kosachev, made the comment after the United States said on Sunday it would withdraw its remaining troops from northern Syria because of an expanding Turkish offensive there.

Syria’s army has struck a deal with Kurdish forces to redeploy along its border with Turkey. Russia is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.