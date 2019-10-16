Turkey's Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia October 22

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey September 16, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS - RC19A45CE470/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Oct. 22, the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday.

It gave no further details. Both countries have troops in Syria, where Turkey has launched a cross-border offensive targeting Kurdish YPG fighters, and Russian forces are supporting Syrian army troops moving into northeast Syria after the U.S. started a military withdrawal.