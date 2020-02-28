Turkey says it demanded immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib from Russia

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish officials told a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday that a sustainable ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib region must be established immediately, Turkey’s foreign ministry said, after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian government attacks.

During talks in Ankara, Turkish officials told the visiting Russian delegation that tensions need to de-escalated in Idlib and that Syrian government forces, backed by Moscow, must withdraw to borders determined in a 2018 de-escalation agreement between Turkey and Russia, the ministry said in a statement.