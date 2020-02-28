Erdogan to tell Trump that Turkey expects 'actual' support in Syria: official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will tell U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call Friday that verbal support related to Syria’s Idlib region is not enough, and that Ankara expects “actual” support, a Turkish official said.

In comments to reporters after 33 Turkish troops were killed by Syrian government attacks in Idlib, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Erdogan had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that all Syrian government elements were targets for Turkey and that they will be hit.

Altun said Erdogan urged Putin to ensure that Russia, which backs Damascus with air strikes, fulfils its responsibilities in Idlib to stop Syrian government attacks.