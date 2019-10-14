World News
October 14, 2019 / 3:59 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Kremlin says Turkey's military operation in Syria must be proportionate

1 Min Read

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters raise the Syrian opposition flag at the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

RIYADH (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Russia wanted Turkey to ensure its military incursion into northern Syria was proportionate with the situation.

Ushakov, speaking in Riyadh during an official visit to Saudi Arabia by President Vladimir Putin, was commenting on Turkey’s military operation which it launched last week.

Ushakov said the main thing for Moscow was that Turkey’s actions not harm efforts to find a political solution to Syria’s eight-year-old war.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Riyadh and Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn

