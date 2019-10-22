Erdogan says Syrian Kurdish YPG continuing to withdraw from Turkish border area

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from areas in Syria near to the Turkish border was continuing.

A five-day U.S.-brokered pause in Turkey’s military operation against the YPG in northeast Syria is due to expire at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

Erdogan, who was speaking at Ankara airport ahead of his departure for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Syrian situation, also expressed disappointment with comments from Iran criticizing Turkey’s military operation in Syria.