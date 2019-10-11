Russia calls on Turkey, others to exercise restraint in northeast Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday called on Turkey and others to show restraint in northeast Syria, a sign of Moscow’s growing concern about a Turkish military operation there against Kurdish forces.

The ministry said in a statement it was important not to allow the situation there to be further destabilized, calling what was happening a matter “of the most serious concern.”

It called for talks to be held between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces and said it was ready to help facilitate such dialogue.