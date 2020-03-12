Turkey largely agreed with Russia on details of Idlib ceasefire: Anadolu

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attends a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials have largely reached an agreement on details of a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib region during talks in Ankara, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.

Last week, Turkey and Russia agreed on the ceasefire meant to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara this week to discuss the details including a security corridor and joint patrols on the key M4 highway.

Akar said talks with the Russians were still underway, and all Turkish forces in Idlib remained in place. He said Turkey would continue its military offensive in Idlib if the ceasefire is violated, reiterating a warning by President Tayyip Erdogan a day earlier.