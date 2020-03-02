Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia on Thursday amid Syria tensions

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves after the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2019, REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday for a one-day trip, the Turkish presidency said on Monday, amid tensions between Ankara and Moscow over escalating clashes with Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region.

Erdogan had been expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syrian air strikes in Idlib last week, prompting Turkey to launch a counter offensive against Russia-backed Syrian government forces in the region.