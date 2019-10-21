Turkey facing sanctions 'blackmailing': finance minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday that sanctions threats have become a “blackmailing” effort, a week after Washington slapped sanctions on some of Turkey’s ministers and ministries over Ankara’s military incursion in Syria.
“In the past few weeks Turkey has been subjected to many sanctions threats. Unfortunately economic sanctions have become an element of blackmailing our country,” he said at a forum hosted by state broadcaster TRT.
“Our financial markets have shown a tremendous level of resilience despite...threats of economic sanctions which shows that we have developed immunity against outside shocks as well,” he added.
