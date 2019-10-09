U.S. senators release outline for proposed sanctions on Turkey

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during the roundtable with U.S. Border Patrol and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday unveiled an outline for proposed sanctions on Turkey, including targeting the U.S. assets of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and imposing visa restrictions.

The proposed legislation would also impose sanctions on any military transactions with Turkey, set sanctions on anyone who supports Turkey’s domestic energy industry for use by its armed forces, prohibit the sale of U.S. defense articles to the Turkey armed forces and define Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system as “significant” and subject to sanctions.