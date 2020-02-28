World News
February 28, 2020 / 8:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

One Turkish soldier killed, two wounded in Syria's Idlib: ministry

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - One Turkish soldier was killed and two were wounded in shelling by Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwest Idlib province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in the region.

The ministry said on Twitter that the Syrian government forces were being targeted in the region, where Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military hardware to support rebels fighting against the Syrian army.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below