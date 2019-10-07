World News
October 7, 2019 / 3:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. official says planned Turkish incursion into Syria 'very bad idea'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not support a planned Turkish incursion into northeast Syria “in any shape or form” as it will not make the region any more secure against threats from Islamic State, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

“It is a very bad idea,” the official said while briefing reporters and added that Ankara’s plan to resettle millions of Syrian refugees back into northeast Syria was “probably the craziest idea I have ever heard.” He also said Washington has only pulled back a small number of troops and that it was still controlling the air space over northeast Syria.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese

