October 13, 2019 / 1:59 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Syrian Observatory: Turkish strike in Ras al Ain kills nine

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed nine people including five civilians on Sunday.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

An official in the Syrian Democratic Forces said a “civilian convoy” had been attacked.

