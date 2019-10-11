Sweden to push for EU weapons embargo against Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will push for a European Union weapons embargo against Turkey at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, the Swedish parliament decided on Friday, state radio reported.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Thursday condemned Turkey’s military offensive in northeastern Syria.

“It violates international law, destabilizes the situation and risks having great humanitarian consequences, not the least for the Kurds. The UN’s security council must immediately address the issue,” she said on Twitter.