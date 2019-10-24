Russia says no fixed timeframe for presence of Turkish forces in Syria: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian and Syrian national flags are pictured near the northern Syrian village of Zor Magar, as seen from the Turkish border town of Karkamis in Gaziantep province, Turkey, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that there was no fixed timeframe for the presence of Turkish forces in northeast Syria, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia said Kurdish forces had begun withdrawing from areas near the Turkish border in Syria as part of an agreement struck between Moscow and Ankara on Tuesday.

The agreement does not apply to the civilian Kurdish population, Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying.