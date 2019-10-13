Over 130,000 people displaced by fighting in northeastern Syria: U.N.

FILE PHOTO: A child is seen in a vehicle with belongings as they flee, in Tel Abyad, Syria October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

VIENNA (Reuters) - More than 130,000 people have been displaced from rural areas around the northeast Syrian border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain as a result of fighting between Turkish-led forces and Kurdish militia, the United Nations said on Sunday.

In a statement, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said OCHA and other relief agencies estimated up to 400,000 civilians in the Syrian conflict zone may require aid and protection in the coming period.