World News
October 15, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.N. Security Council to meet on Syria, likely on Wednesday: diplomats

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss latest developments in Syria, diplomats said, adding that a closed-door discussion had been requested by the body’s five European members - Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland. 

It will be the second council meeting since Turkey began a military incursion across its southern border with Syria, days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Susan Heavey and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below