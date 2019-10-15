Erdogan says Turkey will never declare ceasefire in northern Syria: NTV

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2019. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump that Turkey will never declare a ceasefire in northeastern Syria, and added that he was not worried about U.S. sanctions over Ankara’s offensive, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Baku, Erdogan said talks with Washington and Moscow on Syria’s Kobani and Manbij towns continued, and added it was “not negative” for the Syrian army to enter Manbij as long as militants in the area were cleared, NTV said.

He also said he told Trump that Turkey would “not negotiate with a terrorist organization” in response to Trump’s mediation offer.

Separately, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday that Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria would contribute to counter-terrorism efforts, Syria’s territorial integrity, and a political solution process.