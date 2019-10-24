Top Erdogan aide raps U.S. treatment of Syrian Democratic Forces' commander

FILE PHOTO: Mazloum Kobani, SDF commander in chief is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ain Issa, Syria, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey criticized the United States on Thursday for treating the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a “legitimate political figure”, underlining continued tensions with Washington despite the end of its offensive in Syria.

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators urged the State Department on Wednesday to quickly provide a visa to the commander, General Mazloum Kobani, so that he can visit the United States to discuss the situation in Syria.

Ankara views Mazloum as a terrorist closely linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

“We are deeply concerned about the treatment (of Mazloum).... This individual is a senior leader of the PKK, which the United States and others consider a terrorist organization, and a fugitive from justice,” said Fahrettin Altun, director of communications for President Tayyip Erdogan.

“He is the subject of an outstanding Interpol red notice. He is wanted for multiple terror attacks targeting the Turkish security forces, a NATO army, as well as civilians,” Altun told Reuters.