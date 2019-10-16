Trump to meet U.S. lawmakers on Syria at White House on Wednesday: sources

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives prior to welcoming the 2019 National Hockey League (NHL) Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the congressional foreign affairs and armed services committees are to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria, congressional aides and an administration official said.

Those invited include the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the chairman and ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committees, as well as the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, the congressional sources said on Tuesday.

According to a White House schedule, the meeting is due to take place at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

The meeting coincides with growing unease among members of the U.S. Congress, including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans, about Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northeastern Syria, creating an opening for a Turkish offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish militia who were fighting Islamic State alongside the Americans.