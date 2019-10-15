'Show of force' in Syria after Turkish-backed fighters came close to U.S. troops: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military aircraft carried out a “show of force” in Syria after Turkish-backed fighters came in close proximity to American forces during a Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said U.S. military aircraft were flown over the area after troops in northeastern Syria felt the Turkish-backed fighters were too close. The Turkish-backed fighters dispersed after the show of force, the official said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.