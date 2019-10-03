Turkey determined to end Syria 'safe zone' work with U.S. if it stalls: ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his U.S. counterpart by phone on Thursday that Ankara was determined to end its work with the United States on establishing a “safe zone” in northeast Syria if Washington stalled on the issue, Akar’s ministry said.

Akar told U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Turkey sought the establishment of a “safe zone” some 30 km (19 miles) east of the Euphrates river and called on the United States to completely halt support for the Kurdish YPG militia, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.