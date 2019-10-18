Trump says 'pause' in fighting in northeast Syria is back on

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a five-day ceasefire along the Syrian-Turkish border had resumed, despite shelling and machine-gun fire earlier on Friday.

“There was some sniper fire this morning. There was mortar fire this morning. That was eliminated quickly. And they’re back to the full pause,” Trump told reporters.

The United States and Turkey announced on Thursday they had agreed to the pause in Turkey’s incursion into northern Syria to let the Kurdish-led SDF militia, forces long allied with Washington, withdraw from an area controlled by Turkish forces.