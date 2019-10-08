Trump consulted with Pentagon ahead of northeast Syria troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump consulted with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley “over the last several days” about a possible Turkish strike in Syria, a spokesman for the U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally. As a result we have moved the U.S. forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety. We have made no changes to our force presence in Syria at this time,” spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.