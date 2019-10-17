Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem, Brussels after stop in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers statements at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem and Brussels after his visit to Turkey on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Pompeo will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Friday and then travel later that day to Brussels for a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the department said in a statement.

Pence and Pompeo are going to Turkey’s capital Ankara to urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to stop his invasion of Syria.